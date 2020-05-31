Nonprofit teams up with Valley law enforcement to distribute goods to children with special needs
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley joined forces with dozens of police departments across the area for special deliveries helping more than 800 children with disabilities and their families.
In Mercedes, police made unexpected stops to drop off food bags and toys.
Police officers came together with the Capable Kids Foundation to give back to families in need from Starr County to Cameron County.
