Officials investigating cause of Harlingen restaurant fire

HARLINGEN – A fire forced a family to close their restaurant due to the extensive damage to the interior. Fire officials are working to figure out the cause.

It was an emotional day for the owners of Easy to Go Tacos in Harlingen. They received a call early Wednesday morning telling them about smoke coming out of the business.

Lieutenant Noel Smith, with Harlingen Fire Department, said the place didn’t have fire alarms or sprinklers.

Watch the video above for the full story.