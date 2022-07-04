Officials recommend fireworks safety tips for 4th of July holiday weekend

With days away from Independence Day, officials have several tips to keep in mind if you’re celebrating with fireworks.

The public is asked to:

• Check to ensure that fireworks are legal in the area you’re planning on setting them off in

Check to ensure that fireworks are legal in the area you’re planning on setting them off in • Light them one at a time

Light them one at a time • Keep them away from yourselves and others

Keep them away from yourselves and others • Don’t light fireworks near homes, buildings or tall grass

“Fireworks can be painful, they can cause burns to your body," Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider said. “I anticipate that, because of the severe dry conditions we have right now, we’re going to see a significant increase in fires that occur because of use of fireworks.”

The only Valley county currently under a burn ban is Starr County.