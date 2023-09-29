Over 40 companies gather for job fair at Brownsville Event Center

Doors are open for a big job fair at the Brownsville Event Center.

Over 40 employers are here looking to hire and there are more than 3,000 job opportunities. The event began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

The city collaborated with the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation for the third year of this event.

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez says there are job opportunities for people looking to switch careers or start their first job.

Some of the companies at the expo include SpaceX, City of Brownsville, DHR Health Brownsville and Betchtel.

"This is the opportunity to whether you're a graduating student or someone who's worked in the field already or maybe been out of the workforce, and you want to come back," Ramirez said.

Ramirez hopes Brownsville residents working in other cities will take advantage of the job fair.

Free professional head-shots, resume critiques and network opportunities will also be available on site.

Ramirez says some employers will also be doing interviews on the spot.

Anyone planning to attend are reminded to not forget their resume. The event will wrap up at 4 p.m.