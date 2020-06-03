Over 7 people arrested following series of apparent raids in Donna

More than seven people were arrested Friday following a series apparent raids in Donna.

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided five homes on the 2700 block of Lissner Avenue and the 2800 block of Yanez Street, according to information provided by San Juan police Chief Juan Gonzalez.

The Donna Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation.

According to FBI spokesperson Special Agent Michelle Lee, the Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in executing federal warrants.

This morning San Juan-LEERRT Swat team assisted FBI, DEA & Donna PD in a High Risk Operation in the City of Donna that resulted in multiple arrests.This is just a great example of the collaboration between local and federal agencies working together in protecting our communities. pic.twitter.com/vt3zwT8skQ — Chief Juan Gonzalez (@chief_gonzalez) May 15, 2020

Correction: The story has been corrected to state Chief Juan Gonzalez is the police chief of the San Juan Police Department.