x

Patriots Braden Luedeker Signs Letter of Intent with Midland University

Related Story

MISSION, TEXAS --

Patriots Quarterback Braden Luedeker signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University.

Watch video above for more:

News
Patriots Braden Luedeker Signs Letter of Intent...
Patriots Braden Luedeker Signs Letter of Intent with Midland University
MISSION, TEXAS -- Patriots Quarterback Braden Luedeker signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. ... More >>
5 days ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 Thursday, February 08, 2024 4:14:00 PM CST February 08, 2024
Radar
7 Days