Patriots Braden Luedeker Signs Letter of Intent with Midland University
Related Story
MISSION, TEXAS --
Patriots Quarterback Braden Luedeker signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University.
Watch video above for more:
News
MISSION, TEXAS -- Patriots Quarterback Braden Luedeker signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. ... More >>
News Video
-
Smart Living: Research shows screen time delays your child’s development
-
Rio Grande City police reacts to proposed DPS facility in the area
-
Starr County residents react to new border security efforts
-
City of Weslaco approves plans for new public library
-
Vela Middle School band preparing for Charro Days performances
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers