x

Patriots Braden Luedeker Signs Letter of Intent with Midland University

4 hours 19 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 5:14 PM February 08, 2024 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

MISSION, TEXAS --

Patriots Quarterback Braden Luedeker signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University.

Watch video above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days