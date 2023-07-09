Peaceful protest against police brutality in McAllen draws Valley residents of all ages, backgrounds
For nearly five hours, people took to the streets in the downtown area of McAllen for a peaceful protest. They started at Archer Park and marched to city hall and back, holding up posters and chanting — "resist," "black lives matter," and "no justice, no peace".
They voiced against police brutality after a number of events across the U.S., such as the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Among the mostly young crowd was a U.S. Army veteran, Roberto Alvarado. He says he vowed to protect the freedom of all people in the country, which is why he attended the protest.
At one point, everyone in the crowd — no matter what age or background — either took a knee or laid down completely on the ground for eight minutes outside of city hall, in memory of Floyd.
