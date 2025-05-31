Pharr church vandalized for the fourth time in one month

Trinity Episcopal Church in Pharr has been in the community for 100 years.

Church leaders said on Thursday, they woke up broken stained-glass windows.

It’s the fourth time in one month the church has been vandalized, church leaders said.

“We have had windows broken in our parish hall, we have had other acts of vandalism that are too disgusting for the news,” Trinity Episcopal Church Priest in charge Sharon Alexander said.

According to Alexander, feces were smeared on the outside of the building.

The stained-glass windows that were broken are as old as the church itself.

Alexander said the church only receives donations from the community, and doesn't have money to spare to pay for the estimated $20,000 in damages.

The Pharr Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway.

Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700.

