Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the action at the Santa Maria Bullring

By: Alex Ochoa

There’s a lot of variety in what Channel 5 News photographers see every day and show viewers.

Some days, photographers are covering crime or events at city hall.

Recently, Channel 5 News Photographer Alex Ochoa attended the much awaited re-opening of the Santa Maria Bullring. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

1 day ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 Monday, January 13, 2025 12:45:00 PM CST January 13, 2025
