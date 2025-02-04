x

Photographer’s Perspective: Staying safe while shooting dangerous conditions

By: Kelwyn Tippins

In this week’s Photographer’s Perspective, Channel 5 News Photo journalist Kelwyn Tippins shares with us a look behind the scenes of capturing a devastating house fire in San Benito. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

