x

Photographer’s Perspective: Staying safe while shooting dangerous conditions

Photographer’s Perspective: Staying safe while shooting dangerous conditions
5 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 11:59 AM February 03, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

In this week’s Photographer’s Perspective, Channel 5 News Photo journalist Kelwyn Tippins shares with us a look behind the scenes of capturing a devastating house fire in San Benito. 

READ MORE: San Benito family devastated by loss of home in fire

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days