Pier 19 restaurant fire on South Padre Island rekindled due to wind

By: Stefany Rosales, Cassandra Garcia, Trevier Gonzalez

A fire that started overnight at a South Padre Island restaurant has been contained, according to South Padre Island fire Chief Jim Pigg.

The South Padre Island Fire Department responded to a fire at the Pier 19 restaurant shortly after 1 a.m., according to Pigg.

No injuries were reported and no one was believed to be inside the restaurant.

The building is a "total loss," Pigg added.

The fire is still going, but is currently under control.

The South Padre Island Fire Department received aid from Los Fresnos, Port Isabel and Laguna vista in battling the blaze.

Pigg added that the cause for the fire remains unknown, and the investigation will be tricky due to the hazardous conditions of the pier where the restaurant stood.