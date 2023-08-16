Planet Fitness offering free gym memberships to high school students
Planet Fitness is encouraging teens to stay active this summer by allowing them to use the gym for free.
Teens will have full access to the gym and all of its amenities from Monday, May 16, through Wednesday, August 31.
Those hoping to sign up can do so online.
