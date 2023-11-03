Planned Parenthood South Texas holds awareness event

Planned Parenthood held an awareness brunch in Brownsville on Sunday.

Veronica Dimas, who has four daughters, was among the nearly 200 people who attended the event.

"For me, it's important to understand what is happening with regards to the rights of my daughters in other states,” Dimas said.

Dimas says it was a great opportunity to find out the rights in our state and around the nation.

"It's important for me to come to this event to understand, to learn and to educate myself, my sisters and my amigas,” Dimas said.

The awareness brunch was a first for Planned Parenthood in the Valley. The organization hopes to have more in the years to come. Their efforts this year was to help raise money for the services they offer in both Harlingen and Brownsville. Currently, a doctor splits their time between both clinics.

"As we get more funds, we can see more patients and ultimately, the ultimate goal would be to hopefully have the ability to service both of those clinics full time,” said Alison Kennamer, board chair for Planned Parenthood Cameron County.

Kennamer says the demand for service remains high this year. In 2021, they saw more than 5,000 patients. This year, they noticed an increase in calls.

"In the post-Roe world, it is so important for people in the Valley to know that we have reproductive health care and other health care available,” Kennamer said.

Planned Parenthood clinics provide both primary care and fertility assistance to patients. They've also provided women with birth control. Planned Parenthood has a contract with the federal government to provide family planning services, but say a majority of the care they provide is paid for by foundations, grants and donations.

"For many people that come through our doors, we're the only health care provider that they see,” said Planned Parenthood South Texas President and CEO Laura Terrill. “So our role here in South Texas and in the Valley is critically important."

