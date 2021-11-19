Playmakers - Week 12

Here are the Playmakers after the Bi-District Round of the Playoffs in RGV Football.

PJ Rivera - Edinburg Vela - 139 AP yards and 2 TDs

Hector Muniz - Los Fresnos - 279 al purpose 4 TDS

RJ Limon - Los Fresnos - 11 tackles, 1 sack

Arnulfo Conteras - La Villa - 117 rush yards 2 TDS

Christian Ortiz - La Villa - 2 TDS

Jayden Silguero - La Villa 11 tackles, forced fumble

Victora Garcia - La Villa - 10 tackles, 1 sack

Jack Lugo - PSJA North- 292 yards - 6 TDS

Isaac Gonzalez - PSJA North- 204 YDS, TD

Sebastian Robles - PSJA North - 15 tackles, sack, 8/8 PATs

Dylan Velasquez - Mission Veterans 121 yards TD

Mark Champion - Mission Veterans - 12 tackles, 4 sacks

Luis DeHoyos - Mission Veterans - 14 tackles, 4 sacks

Gilbert Medina - Port Isabel - 162 rush yards, TD

Kaiden Martinez - Port Isabel - Pass deflection that led to INT

Christian Aguilera - Port Isabel - INT for a TD

Max Alaniz Choy - McAllen Memorial - 290 yds, 5 TDs

Marcos De La Cruz - McAllen Memorial - 121 yds 1 TD

Juan Fuentes - McAllen Memorial - 13 tackles, 1 sack

Pedro Silguero - Harlingen - 9 tackles, 2 sacks

Kian Torres - Harlingen - 165 yards