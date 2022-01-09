Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after McAllen crash
One woman died and three others were hospitalized after a crash in McAllen Thursday night.
At about 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 1300 block of East Nolana Avenue.
Four people were taken to area hospitals after the crash.
One woman, identified as 46-year-old Cynthia Ann Lopez, died from her injuries.
Police say another woman, suspected to be one of the drivers of a vehicle involved, has been identified as 29-year-old Claudia Ann Carrizales and was placed in custody pending medical release.
Charges related to the crash and a hit-and-run collision preceding the crash are pending, police said.
Two other people remain in medical care. Police say they were not passengers in Carrizales' vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
