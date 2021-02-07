Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 'negative reaction to drugs' at downtown McAllen bar
One person died and three others were hospitalized early Saturday morning in McAllen after they had a "negative reaction to drugs."
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, the McAllen Police Department dispatched officers to the 400 block of 17th Street, according to information provided by police Lt. Joel Morales.
Four people at the location had a negative reaction to some type of drug.
One person died, Morales said, and three others were hospitalized.
Correction: This article incorrectly attributed information about where the incident occurred to police Lt. Joel Morales.
