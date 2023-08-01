x

Police execute search warrant in Pharr in connection with Donna homicide investigation

Pharr police on Sunday assisted Donna police in executing a search warrant in reference to a homicide, according to Pharr police. 

The search warrant was executed Sunday afternoon at a home in Pharr near Villegas Avenue and Fir Street.

Pharr's deputy police chief says Donna police had a search warrant to look at a home in Pharr, adding that his officers assisted.  

It comes a day after a woman's body was found in a parking lot at a business in Donna.

The woman was identified as Monica De Leon of Pharr. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.

