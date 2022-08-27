Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot

KRGV photo

The Donna Police Department is investigating after the body of a 43-year-old woman was found near a business Saturday morning.

Donna police officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Business 83 at around 9 a.m. in reference to an employee finding the body in an open parking lot next to the business, police said.

The victim was identified as Monica De Leon of Pharr, according to a news release.

Those with information regarding the crime are urged to contact Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.