Police execute search warrant in Pharr in connection with Donna homicide investigation, police say
Pharr police on Sunday assisted Donna police in executing a search warrant in reference to a homicide, according to Pharr police.
The search warrant was executed Sunday afternoon at a home in Pharr near Villegas Avenue and Fir Street.
RELATED: Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot
Pharr's deputy police chief says Donna police had a search warrant to look at a home in Pharr, adding that his officers assisted.
It comes a day after a woman's body was found in a parking lot at a business in Donna.
The woman was identified as Monica De Leon of Pharr.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.
