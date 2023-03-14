Police investigate dogs abandoned outside Weslaco animal shelter

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after finding several dogs were dropped off and abandoned outside the Weslaco Animal Care Services

According to police, animal abandonment is illegal — and that includes dropping them off at a city shelter without permission.

"Each one of those dogs were abandoned," animal control officer Milvia Orellana said. "Our police department is looking into the incident."

The shelter is at capacity and while authorities said they've already arranged for a rescue team to retrieve them, they want the public to know there are rules to surrendering pets.

Pet owners who are no longer capable of caring for their animals or people who are just trying to get strays off the streets must make an appointment with the shelter first.

"Abandonment falls into the animal cruelty, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Abandonment, food and shelter, it all is one thing under the animal cruelty law," Orellana said. "It is a fine up to $4,000 or, I believe, a year in jail."

Orellana said appointments are needed to make sure incoming animals are healthy in order to prevent outbreaks within the shelter.