Police: Man charged after breaking into Brownsville plasma center and setting furniture on fire

A man was charged with burglary and arson after police say he broke into a Brownsville plasma center and set fire to the furniture there.

Luis Manuel Urrutia Hernandez, 45, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police responded to the CSL Plasma Center at 653 E. 13th St. and noticed smoke coming out of a broken window, according to a news release.

The Brownsville Fire Department extinguished a chair on fire and escorted Hernandez out of the building.

“Officers took Hernandez into custody, and Hernandez confessed that he broke the window and set the chair on fire,” the news release stated.

Bond for Hernandez was set at $20,000.