Police: Man dead, woman injured after motorcycle crash in Brownsville

A man died and a woman was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Brownsville Saturday night, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police say at about 8:50 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Alton Gloor Boulevard when it made a northbound turn onto Paredes Line Road.

Police say the motorcycle failed to yield the right of way and hit a Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Paredes.

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the Ford F-150 stayed on the scene after the crash, adding that no one is in custody at this time.

"It is very tragic when we have situations like this that occur," said Martin Sandoval, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department. "Loss of life is something that is something nobody ever wants to see...It's important that we always be defensive drivers and always look in every direction before we cross any streets."