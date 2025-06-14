Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and stepdaughter
Related Story
**This story has been updated throughout.**
A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting both his ex-wife and 14-year-old stepdaughter, according to Primera Police Chief James Harris.
Harris said the shooting occurred on Primera Road when the suspect, identified as Omar Molina, made entry into the ex-wife's home.
According to Harris, the ex-wife and step-daughter filed a police report against Molina, which led to the shooting.
Harris said Molina shot his ex-wife in the leg and then shot his stepdaughter in the foot before turning the gun on himself, according to Harris. The two females are expected to be ok. Molina was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but died from his injury.
"It's always sad to see a family that has to defend themselves against another member of a family," Harris said. "A family should be in cohesion where no one has to worry, they feel safe."
In a statement, Primera Mayor Luis E. Casas called the shooting a "heartbreaking tragedy."
News
News Video
-
I-2 lanes in Donna reopen after driver abandons flipped box truck
-
Brownsville man accused of stealing $300,000 from victims in fraudulent grant money...
-
Fugitive wanted on capital murder charge apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Harlingen home destroyed in fire possibly sparked by lightning
-
Donna couple lose home during storm after their kids saved for a...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos