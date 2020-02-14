x

Police Report Details Alleged Rape of Teen at McAllen Nightclub

MCALLEN – A McAllen club promotor is behind bars and charged with sexual assault. He’s accused of luring an 18-year-old into a back room of a bar downtown.

According to police reports obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS, the teen was using the restroom at The G.O.A.T. nightclub on 17th Street, when she was approached by a woman promising her free drinks.

Documents say the girl was given a mixed drink as the woman and a man began to engage in sexual intercourse in front of her in a back room.

Shortly after the man allegedly raped the woman. A second man entered the room and also raped her.

