Police Report Details Alleged Rape of Teen at McAllen Nightclub
MCALLEN – A McAllen club promotor is behind bars and charged with sexual assault. He’s accused of luring an 18-year-old into a back room of a bar downtown.
According to police reports obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS, the teen was using the restroom at The G.O.A.T. nightclub on 17th Street, when she was approached by a woman promising her free drinks.
Documents say the girl was given a mixed drink as the woman and a man began to engage in sexual intercourse in front of her in a back room.
Shortly after the man allegedly raped the woman. A second man entered the room and also raped her.
