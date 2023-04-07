Police seeking suspect in Raymondville shooting

The Raymondville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old man accused of wounding another man in a shooting.

Michael Steven Mendez is accused of shooting at two men in a Thursday shooting at the 300 block of West Yturria Avenue, according to a news release.

One of the victims had a gunshot wound on his right leg, police said in a news release.

Mendez is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 5’8 and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Those with any information on Mendez’s location are urged to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.