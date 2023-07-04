Pools Revealed for State 7-on-7 Tourney
Related Story
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up.
Harlingen, Harlingen South, Mission Veterans, Edinburg North, and Mercedes will compete in the Division 1 tournament while La Feria will make an appearance in Division II.
The pool assignments are below for Division I
Pool B: Colleyville Heritage, Edinburg North, Hutto, The Woodlands
Pool F: Alvin Shadow Creek, Cedar Park, Little Elm, Mercedes
Pool G: Buda Johnson, Klein Collins, Mission Veterans Memorial, Prosper
Pool I: Cypress Bridgeland, DeSoto, Killeen Harker Heights, Harlingen
Pool P: Austin Westlake, Cy-Fair, Denton Braswell, Harlingen South
News
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making... More >>
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros