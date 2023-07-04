Pools Revealed for State 7-on-7 Tourney

COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up.

Harlingen, Harlingen South, Mission Veterans, Edinburg North, and Mercedes will compete in the Division 1 tournament while La Feria will make an appearance in Division II.

The pool assignments are below for Division I

Pool B: Colleyville Heritage, Edinburg North, Hutto, The Woodlands

Pool F: Alvin Shadow Creek, Cedar Park, Little Elm, Mercedes

Pool G: Buda Johnson, Klein Collins, Mission Veterans Memorial, Prosper

Pool I: Cypress Bridgeland, DeSoto, Killeen Harker Heights, Harlingen

Pool P: Austin Westlake, Cy-Fair, Denton Braswell, Harlingen South