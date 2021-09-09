Power Poll - Week Two
6A
1. Edinburg Vela (2-0)
2. Harlingen So. (2-0)
3. San Benito (2-0)
4. PSJA North (2-0)
5. Los Fresnos (1-0)
6. Harlingen (1-1)
Sub-6A
1. Mercedes (2-0)
2. Weslaco East (1-0)
3. Port Isabel (2-0)
4. Rio Hondo (2-0)
5. La Feria (1-0)
6. Rio Grande City (2-0)
