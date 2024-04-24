x

Precious Hernandez Brings State Title Back To Donna

DONNA - The road to state wasn't easy for Precious Hernandez, but the trip was well worth it.

The Donna High School senior won a gold medal Saturday at the state meet in Cypress.

It's the Valley's first state wrestling title since 2016.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the new champ Monday. 

