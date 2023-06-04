Preparations underway to open Edinburg to Harlingen connector

Those driving through the Pharr Interchange will see some relief this weekend.

The connector flyover bridge from Edinburg to McAllen is set to open by 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The transition will begin Friday at 11 p.m.

Drivers heading south on I-69C will be detoured off at Sioux Road onto the frontage road to be transitioned onto the new connector.

The new Edinburg to Harlingen connector has two lanes that will merge into one at the eastbound lanes of the I-2 until the Texas Department of Transportation finishes widening the highway.

“Drivers headed towards McAllen between Saturday and Tuesday will only see one lane open until work is done,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

Once crews finish the westbound connector, it will also be two lanes.

