Prescription Health: Battling mental health issues among first responders

From fires to fatalities, assistant Whitehall Fire Chief KJ Watts has seen it all over the past 26 years.

“In a normal person's span of life, they may see three to four traumatic events, and we see 700 in a career,” Watts said.

All of that tragedy takes its toll.

“It's a lot of insomnia, a lot of messed up sleep rhythms, irritability, anger issues,” Watts said.

Thirty percent of first responders experience mental health problems, including depression and PTSD. Studies show firefighters and police officers have a higher rate of suicide attempts than the general population.

Chief Watts got help after he found the Save a Warrior program, which brings together active military, veterans and first responders.

Watts then founded the Phoenix Project, which provides financial support to non-profit organizations that support first responders.

“I want them to know that it's OK to have problems, it's OK to talk to people, it's OK to raise your hand and say something's wrong,” Watts said.

