Prescription Health: New medications treating postpartum depression

Brooke Wiesner says the birth of her third child was her most difficult pregnancy, as she was born four weeks premature.

“I was pretty depressed right afterward,” Weisner said. “I didn't feel about her the way I feel like I should have felt about her."

Two months after her third child was born, Weisner said she knew she had to see a doctor.

“I had all my kids in the car, and I was like, ‘I have to go to a doctor because if my kids weren't in the car, I don't know, I might drive it off the side of the road or something,’" Weisner recalled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the rate of depression diagnosed at delivery was seven times higher in 2015.

Suicide accounts for about 20 percent of postpartum deaths, and is the leading cause of maternal mortality in the U.S.

That's why the first two drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat postpartum depression are literally lifesavers.

The first drug, Zulresso, requires a hospital stay and is given by IV for 60 hours.

A pill for the drug Zurzuvae can be taken over a course of 14 days at home.

“I see people who have dramatic changes in their mood who, at first, don't talk about their family or their baby at all coming into the infusion, and by the end are showing me photos,” psychiatrist Riah Patterson said.

Weisner chose the IV version and said she felt results within the first 24 hours.

“I was super hopeful and then probably 48 hours later I had no feelings of sadness at all,” Weisner said.

Wiesner said she’s back to being an active, involved, loving mom to her children.

If you are experiencing postpartum depression, you can call or text the international helpline at 1-800-944-4773. If you are having suicidal thoughts, call the crisis lifeline at 988.

