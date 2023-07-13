Primate under Quarantine Now at Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation

UPDATE (5/3): The Japanese Macaque is now in the care of the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation.

WRR will take the animal to Kendalia, Texas, where he will be tested and evaluated.

Hidalgo County and the Palm Valley Alamo Center agreed keep the animal there for the 30-day quarantine.

-----

EDINBURG – The fight is on to save the life of an animal that was taken to the Palm Valley Animal Center this week.

Hidalgo County officials dropped off the Japanese Macaque after he bit a child.

Rebecca Villanueva director of PVAC says normally animals who are brought to the shelter under similar circumstances are euthanized within 72 hours.

She says she feels in this case more time is needed to evaluate the animal.

The county's health department granted an additional 30-day quarantine period for the animal to be evaluated.

Count on us to keep you updated with this story.