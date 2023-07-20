x

Primera Family Concerned about Lead Exposure from Nearby Construction Site

PRIMERA – A Rio Grande Valley family is concerned about being exposed to lead.

They claim a nearby project to reconstruct the city’s tower is to blame.

Residents say debris from the construction site was blown onto their properties when the wind picked up.

They say their vehicles, homes and other outdoor items were damaged as a result.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with the residents who are now concerned about being exposed to chemicals.

