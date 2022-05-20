Project for U.S. 83 relief route expected to be completed next spring

Construction is expected to wrap up by spring 2023 on a new corridor that will serve as a relief route along U.S. 83.

The $200 million project has been in the works since 2018. The freeway facility starts in Peñitas and goes to El Faro Road near Sullivan City. It includes a new frontage road, high-rise connectors, a sound barrier for adjacent neighborhoods and newly paved roads.

“It's about nine miles in length, the whole premise of it is to provide one freeway facility to enhance the mobility of people and goods,” Daniel Garcia, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Peñitas spokeswoman Janney Quintero says city leaders are hoping the freeway's access will also lead to new economic development.

