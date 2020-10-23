x

Prominent attorney shares the story of his fight with COVID-19

Related Story

Jesse Gonzalez is a familiar face in the Rio Grande Valley.

As a personal injury attorney, Gonzalez describes himself as a fighter for people harmed by the negligence of others.

Recently, though, Gonzalez had to fight for himself — when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Prominent attorney shares the story of his...
Prominent attorney shares the story of his fight with COVID-19
Jesse Gonzalez is a familiar face in the Rio Grande Valley. As a personal injury attorney , Gonzalez describes... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 21 2020 Oct 21, 2020 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:55:00 PM CDT October 21, 2020
Radar
7 Days