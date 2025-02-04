Protestors rally in Brownsville in support of migrant rights

Dozens of people are protesting for migrant rights in Brownsville.

The protest kicked off Monday afternoon on Southmost Boulevard and 29th Street, and it’s expected to continue until 10 p.m.

At least 100 people were at the protest, which came as the Trump administration launches new immigration policies.

Monday's protest comes after a similar one was held in McAllen on Saturday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.