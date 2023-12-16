PSJA ISD continues Health on Wheels community outreach initiative

PSJA Independent School District Health Service Department is collaborating with the PSJA Police Department for the Health on Wheels initiative.

It's all part of the district's good health and well-being initiative.

Several dates have already been scheduled for this event when the district will park its Health and Safety Mobile Operations Bus at designated locations.

The events are free and open to all community members and provide educational information on numerous topics.

For more information, contact the PSJA Communications and Marketing Director, Claudia Lemus Campos, at (956) 586-2111.

The dates for the outreach initiative are listed below:

January 18

Alamo Community Resource Center

1429 south Tower Road, Alamo

February 22

North San Juan Softball Field

500 east Earling, San Juan

March 21

Rudy Villareal Oak Square Apartments

309 north 9th Street, Alamo

April 18

La Canteras Apartments

415 east Thomas Road, Pharr

May 16

Nebraska Mobil Park

1437 Nebraska, Alamo

June 4

South Alamo Estates

1126 south Alamo Road, Alamo