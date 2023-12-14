PSJA ISD continues Health on Wheels community outreach initiative
PSJA Independent School District Health Service Department is collaborating with the PSJA Police Department for the Health on Wheels initiative.
It's all part of the district's good health and well-being initiative.
Several dates have already been scheduled for this event when the district will park its Health and Safety Mobile Operations Bus at designated locations.
The events are free and open to all community members and provide educational information on numerous topics.
For more information, contact the PSJA Communications and Marketing Director, Claudia Lemus Campos, at (956) 586-2111.
The dates for the outreach initiative are listed below:
January 18
Alamo Community Resource Center
1429 south Tower Road, Alamo
February 22
North San Juan Softball Field
500 east Earling, San Juan
March 21
Rudy Villareal Oak Square Apartments
309 north 9th Street, Alamo
April 18
La Canteras Apartments
415 east Thomas Road, Pharr
May 16
Nebraska Mobil Park
1437 Nebraska, Alamo
June 4
South Alamo Estates
1126 south Alamo Road, Alamo
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Cherry, the Boxer
-
PSJA ISD continues Health on Wheels community outreach initiative
-
Valley health experts warn kids exposed to loud noises are at-risk of...
-
CCSO: Reward offered for suspect wanted in Laguna Heights murder
-
McAllen Wind Ensemble celebrates 50th season; presents Christmas with a Twist concert
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game