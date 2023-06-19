PSJA North Raiders regional finals preview
The raiders of PSJA North are hours away from the most important game in program history.
The Raiders will face Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division One Region IV Final on Saturday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus.
A win would put the program in rarified air in Valley sports lore.
Can the Raiders put their stamp on the record books?
Channel 5's Bella Michaels has more.
Watch the video above for the full story.
