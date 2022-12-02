x

PSJA North Raiders regional finals preview

6 hours 44 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, December 02 2022 Dec 2, 2022 December 02, 2022 10:09 AM December 02, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

The raiders of PSJA North are hours away from the most important game in program history.

The Raiders will face Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division One Region IV Final on Saturday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus.

A win would put the program in rarified air in Valley sports lore.

Can the Raiders put their stamp on the record books?

Channel 5's Bella Michaels has more.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days