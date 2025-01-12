Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make... More >>
News Video
-
Pharr firefighters head to California to assist in maintaining deadly wildfires
-
Mercedes police see increase in reports of graffiti
-
Consumer Reports: Upgrading kitchen tools in the New Year
-
McAllen ISD using heat lamps to keep Ag animals warm
-
Protestor's rally outside Valley congressman's office in Brownsville