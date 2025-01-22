Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure... More >>
News Video
-
TxDOT warns of icy roads north of the Valley
-
Matamoros building temporary migrant shelter
-
Sea Turtle Inc. expecting major rescue operation for cold-stunned turtles during Arctic...
-
Video shows gunshots heard during softball game in Brownsville
-
Valley vegetable growers prepare to protect crops from freezing temperatures
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC