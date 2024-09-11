Pump Patrol: Monday, September 9, 2024
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Baptist Harlingen seeing increase in NICU admissions
-
PSJA ISD helping graduates transition to college with STC office
-
La Joya ISD launching superintendent's advisory committees
-
McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing $30K during home purchase
-
PSJA ISD: 12-year-old student arrested following recent social media threats
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week - La Villa High School
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
URTGV football team hosts first open practice for fans
-
UTRGV athletic director speaks on football team's first open practice