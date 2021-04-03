x

Red Snapper Season to Double for Fishermen in Federal Waters

PORT MANSFIELD – Red snapper season will be twice as long this year compared to last year.

The changes are only in federal waters. State waters will remain open year-round for red snapper.

This means fishermen will be able to fish in federal waters for 82 days beginning on June 1. 

The bag and size limits remain the same:

  • Federal waters: 2 fish per person per day with a 16-inch minimum
  • State waters: 4 fish per person per day with a 15-inch minimum

