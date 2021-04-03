Red Snapper Season to Double for Fishermen in Federal Waters
Related Story
PORT MANSFIELD – Red snapper season will be twice as long this year compared to last year.
The changes are only in federal waters. State waters will remain open year-round for red snapper.
This means fishermen will be able to fish in federal waters for 82 days beginning on June 1.
The bag and size limits remain the same:
- Federal waters: 2 fish per person per day with a 16-inch minimum
- State waters: 4 fish per person per day with a 15-inch minimum
Watch the video above for more information.
News
PORT MANSFIELD – Red snapper season will be twice as long this year compared to last year. The changes are... More >>
News Video
-
'The pandemic is still here': Health experts say community shouldn't let guard...
-
"My parents did the best for me": DACA recipient shares story, reacts...
-
Texas Senate approves SB7, changes could impact future voting
-
Pharr PD adds horses to the force
-
'It's a sad day': Edinburg PD joins officers across Texas honoring fallen...