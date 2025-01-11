Registration for McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run still open
The McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run is scheduled for January 18 and registration to participate is still open.
McAllen Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Carina Jimenez speaks with Channel 5 News' Christian Von Preysing on what participants can expect.
For more information or to sign up, click here.
