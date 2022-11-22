Renovations underway at Isla Blanca Park

Renovations are coming to the entrance of a popular location at South Padre Island.

The improvements include two new toll booths, an automated re-entry lane and a more modernized toll collection system for Isla Blanca Park.

A truck slammed into the toll booths back in 2017, and Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega says the improvement will allow better access into the park.

"You're going to have a new building, the aesthetics," Vega said. "It's going to be a lot better than what we're operating. We're going to have some beautiful toll booths that are going to compliment all the improvements that we're doing at Isla Blanca Park."

Vega said over $30 million of improvements have gone into Isla Blanca Park, including two beachfront pavilions, a boardwalk and new parking spots.

The new renovations are just under $400,000.

Construction is expected to finish in mid to late April, weather permitting.

Watch the video above for the full story.