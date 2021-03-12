Residents in Weslaco mobile park remain without power

Inside Ranchero Village Mobile Home Park in Weslaco, residents are wondering when the power will be back in the retirement community full of seniors without power and water.

“They’re cold, they’re just bundling up with a lot of blankets,” park manager Nathan Ochsenfeld said.

The source of the problem is both supply and demand as ERCOT says dozens of power plants of all types were impacted across the state.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling says AEP reported losing 250 megawatts locally – enough to power tens of thousands of homes.

ERCOT CEO Bill Magnuss said it’ll take better weather and more work to bring power back online.

“But it just depends on how the weather turns and how much of the power supply we can make sure is secure,” Magnuss said.