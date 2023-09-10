Residents to now set appointment to visit Hidalgo County Clerk’s Office
EDINBURG – On Thursday, the Hidalgo County Clerk’s Office announced that residents who need documents will need to call ahead before making a trip to the office until further notice.
County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. says the new routine now in place is meant to keep visitors safe. He saw too many walk-ins bunching up outside the entrance.
“What we've noticed is we've had groups of 40 or 50 people lining up outside of our substation, which is one block from the courthouse. Especially for our deed records and marriage license areas, are the ones that are getting the most traffic,” said Guajardo.
If residents are unable to get what they need online, they can call the office at 956-318-2100 to make an appointment.
